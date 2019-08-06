The graves on the car: Putin’s paratroopers were a mess at the cemetery in Russia (photo)
The day of the airborne troops in the suburban town of Stupino was marked by resonant PE — there is a drunken paratrooper lost control of the car and demolished the fence of the town cemetery. “FAKTY” wrote that in annexed Crimea to dgny airborne paratroopers opened fire on the audience of another military show.
The result is at least five tombs were seriously damaged. Also were completely destroyed fences and flower beds.
To escape from the scene of the crime the perpetrator could not, because at the time completely lost orientation in space.
According to the testimony of the police injured in the incident, no. Photos from the scene appeared online.
We will remind, in Sumy in vandalism at a local cemetery accused of a mentally ill person.
