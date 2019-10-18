The gray mouse turned to the pink haired beast. As “Fashion verdict” was a makeover girl
On the transfer of “Fashionable sentence” hit Xenia Chudinova. The woman is only 32, but she looks much older than his years. By profession Ksenia researcher, and in his spare time he does volunteer work.
Due to permanent employment, Ksenia little attention is paid to its appearance. In her wardrobe is dominated by jeans, sweaters and old-fashioned jackets.
Hair also had problems. Xenia admitted that they forgot when was the last time she was at the hairdresser’s
Relatives became alarmed for the future of girls. Because the age, as they say, is short, but Katie has no boyfriend.
The woman, and she knew that she needed to change something so willingly agreed to this experiment.
Together with her aunt, she went to a variety of outfits. However, the change did not happen. Chosen outfits were modest and too “gray.”
After their attempts,the young woman went to “reset”. Ksenia wanted to change his way without hesitation and persuasion, gave himself into the hands of professionals. And wizards have become wiser … and too clever by half. A second output of Xenia were simply stunning. Down the runway went a completely different woman. The girl created a very vivid image.
But Xenia shows that it is “too”. Now Ksenia is a little like a researcher. Really sorry for the girl because she wanted a small change, not a radical transformation into a pink beast
And how do you reincarnation?