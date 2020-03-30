The great and powerful: that is shocking Americans who study Russian language
“Almost every rule of the Russian language, which I explain to my students-Americans, ends with the phrase: “But there are exceptions,” writes the author of the blog “Russian in America” on “Yandex.Zen”. According to her, some of her American students “cry” from the complexities of the Russian language. So what are the main difficulties faced by the Americans studying Russian language?
Hereinafter in the first person.
Verbs of motion
We know that on foot is to walk and to ride. But the Russian language still convinced that you can move only on foot, because “I went to the movies” and not “went”, even if there is a cinema a few miles.
Soft consonants
Many of my students still call soft sign “little B” (small b). To hear a few hard/soft, to reproduce in speech and in writing, not to forget the “s” — aerobatics for any foreigner. Here we have “This is my Mat”, “Muzey” and “Camelot”.
Perfect/imperfect form of the verb
No, don’t twist here English “Simple and Perfect”, because sometimes perfect and imperfect pairs of one verb, the meaning is completely different. For example,/like in the past tense: “I liked this film and I liked this movie (but not now, I wonder why I it 25 times revised?)”.
Reduction of unstressed vowels
Most speak Russian “harasho” and “thank you”, but if “O>A” at least that explains the “E=And” brings even more confusion because “those/ti-Le/Li-background”.
Approval
It is not only in six cases with different endings and all sorts of numbers but in the fact that all the words in the phrase must be matched in the same number, gender and case. You wrote “These American students,” then I have understood that it should be the verb “like”, and so you have to fix all three words with the nominative on the dative case — “to those American students.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8548
[name] => Russian language
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => russkij-yazyk
)
Russian language
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10767
[name] => study
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izuchenie
)
the study
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28496
[name] => the Americans and the Russians
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => amerikancy-i-russkie
)
the Americans and русскиеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark