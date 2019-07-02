The great journey: the Arctic Fox got on the ice from Norway to Canada
Norwegian scientists has documented the longest migration of wild Fox in the entire history of observations.
Animal in only 76 days to overcome more than 3.5 thousand kilometers and made it from Norway to Canada.
Fox (it is noted that this is a female) was equipped with a tracking device in July 2017, according to
26 March 2018 she left the island of Spitsbergen and 21 days was 1 512 kilometers on sea ice.
16 APR “traveler” successfully reached Greenland, but did not stop there, and went to the island of Ellesmere in Canada, where he arrived on 1 July.
“At first we didn’t believe that it’s true,” said researcher Eva Fuglei.
Scientists even suspected that the Arctic Fox could be in the boat of the local hunters, but its way passed far in the ice, where there could be no traffic.
The collar was transmitting data about its location every day. It turned out that the day the animal overcame the order of 46.3 km away. once, when Fox was on the ice sheet in Northern Greenland, it was impressive 155 km is the speed record for the species.
Maybe that day the Fox “drove” on a floating ice floe.
“Sea ice plays a key role in how the Arctic foxes migrate between areas, meet other populations and find food,” – said the authors of the study.
In this regard, large-scale melting of ice sheets can change the whole life of Arctic foxes and even put their survival at risk.
It is noted that the collar is Fox the Explorer stopped working in February 2019, and its further fate is unknown. As a rule, in the wild, foxes do not live more than three to six years.
Earlier it was reported that Kamchatka on a drifting ice floe came the polar bear. Predator caught and transported away from human settlements, to the Cape Navarin (South Chukotka).