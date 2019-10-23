The great promise of team Zelensky made fun of funny fotozhabu
In the network continue to remember the statement of President Vladimir Zelensky salary for teachers, which he made during his election campaign.
Corresponding blades was published on the Facebook page “Baba I kit”.
For fotozhaby was used hero of the popular animated series “the Simpsons”, Homer Simpson. He stands in front of the school Board, trying to calculate how to $ 4,000 and receives an unexpected “solution” to the problem.
In the comments users have joined in the jokes about it.
“It turns out, $ 4 in the first quarter, and then another three quarter to 0. Sounds like a real plan, thank you very much”, “Yes, it’s just solving Fermat’s theorem. Simple, but not everyone”, “Genius” – written by users.
Some jokingly say that in some programming languages this could work: “Just Homer taught JavaScript”, “Java might work”.