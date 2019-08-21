The Greeks defeated the “Krasnodar” and broke the nose of a Russian producer: video highlights from around the League…
Wednesday, August 21, in Berne, Zagreb and Athens took place the first three match of the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Champions League. Round of the playoffs. The first matches
Olympiakos (Greece) — “Krasnodar” (Russia) — 4:0 (Guerrero, 30, Randjelović, 78, 85, Of Podence, 89).
“Young boys” (Switzerland) — “Tsrvena the Star” (Serbia) — 2:2 (Ascale, 7, Hoarau, 76, from a penalty — Degener, 18, Garcia, 46).
“Dynamo” (Zagreb, Croatia) — Rosenborg (Norway) 2:0 (Petrovich, 8, Orchic, 28).
Greek Olympiacos, who last season were relegated from the European Cup from Kiev “Dynamo”, was taken in Piraeus the main sensation of the previous round of selection — the Russian “Krasnodar”, who after defeat (0:1) to rectify the situation on the field named “Port” (3:2). Vice-champion of Greece managed to almost guarantee a pass in the Champions League thanks to a classy curled shot in the first half, Guerrero, as well as two exact “shots” of Randzhelovich and “gift” from the Russians of Podence after the break.
1:0 Guerrero (30 min.)
By the way, before the match at the stadium “Karaiskaki Georgios” in the suburbs of Athens, the fans of Olympiakos were beaten by the Russian producer videoamanda Ruptly. According to RT, during the video before the game to the producer approached four of the fan of Olympiacos, asking him where he was from. Without waiting for a response, the Greek fans attempted to grab his camera equipment — a microphone and a camera and cell phone. In the result of a scuffle that ended with the fact that the journalist broke his nose. The victim went to the police, and then went to the hospital.
On the artificial turf of the arena “Stade de Suisse” in Bern visited the Serbian “Crvena Zvezda”, which in the third stage of Champions League qualification was the Danish “Copenhagen” in a series of 22 (!) penalty shoot-out. In rivals — champion Switzerland’s “young boys” who have experience of knocking out from Champions League (after guest defeat with a difference in two balls!) Shakhtar Donetsk (in 2016) and Dynamo Kyiv (in 2017).
Only here easy life “young boys” of Bern on the usual “carpet” did not work. On a quick goal brisk Ivorian striker Assale (his height is only 167 cm) Serbs answered with exact blows of Degenera Australian and Argentinean Garcia. Good for the home team shortly before the final whistle substitute striker-giant “young boys” Hoarau confidently converted the penalty and saved his team from defeat.
1:0 Assale (7 min.)
1:1 Digenic (18 min.)
1:2 Garcia (46th min.)
The Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb before the first duel with Rosenborg has managed to leave behind the Champions League qualification Georgian “str” (2:0, 3:0) and led by Serhiy Rebrov Hungarian “Ferencvaros” (1:1, 4:0).
In the match with the Champions of Norway, the Croatians managed to increase its home streak in European competition to eight matches and place a safety net ahead of the return leg in Trondheim.
1:0, Petkovic (8 min.)
2:0 Orsic (28 min.)
We will remind that on the eve of the offender Dynamo Kyiv and club Brugge beat the Austrian LASK (1:0), the Czech “Slavia” visiting defeated the Romanian Cluj (1:0), and a semifinalist last season’s Dutch League Champions Ajax, playing out a game meeting in Cyprus in the minority, settled for a draw with local APOEL.
The second leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League will be played on 27 and 28 August. The draw for the group stage, the results of which his opponents recognize and Donetsk “Shakhtar” will be held on August 29.
Photo of FC Olympiakos
