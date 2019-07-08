The Greeks voted for a change of government
Night July 8 it became known the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Greece. The vote was held on the eve of Sunday, July 7. It was early elections, initiated by acting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after the failure of his coalition of the left SYRIZA forces in the may elections to the European Parliament. Then SYRIZA took only the third place.
Sunday’s vote left lost again. SYRIZA has received 31.5 percent of votes, while, as the party of “New democracy” has gained nearly 40 percent. According to Greek law, the winner will receive in the Parliament 50 seats. This bonus will give New democracy 158 seats out of 300. Therefore, it will have an absolute majority that will allow it to form a single-party government.
Tsipras has already congratulated the leader of “New democracy” of the Kyriakos Mitsotakis (pictured in the header) with the victory. The change of government in Greece is inevitable. And Mitsotakis will become the new Prime Minister. Turning to the Greeks on the night of 8 July, Mitsotakis promised to cut taxes, attract investment and revive the economy. “We break the cycle. Greece will proudly raise your head!” — he declared.
Another unexpected outcome of the current elections — the nationalist party “Golden dawn” known for his racist and xenophobic statements, failed to overcome the 3 percent barrier and were not included in the new Parliament. But the nationalists will still be represented in it, only from the other party — the “Greek solution”. It gets 10 seats. The party leader is a former journalist Kyriakos Felopulos.
Observers attribute the defeat Tsipras unpopular reforms, which he had done under pressure from the IMF and the EU to bring the country out of a protracted financial crisis. He headed the government after the victory in early elections in January 2015. A year ago, thanks to the reforms Greece has ceased to receive financial assistance. The economy began to grow, the unemployment rate decreased.
