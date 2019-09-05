The Greenland ice sheet is melting at record speed
September 5, 2019
The massive amount of melting of the Greenland ice sheet this year could reach record levels.
This is stated in the material BBC.
Scientists say that this year alone, the ice cover of the island has lost enough ice to raise the average global sea level by more than a millimeter. In addition, according to scientists, the warming that was observed in the summer of 2019, can cause rapid environmental changes that may threaten the inhabitants of the cities in the coastal areas.
The material contains pictures of the Greenland ice sheet 1993 and 2018. The pictures speak volumes.