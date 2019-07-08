The groom almost lost an eye for trying to catch the thief before the wedding
Scott Richardson from the English County of Kent paid with his face for trying to stop the thief before their wedding, reports .
The evening before the ceremony, the 31-year-old Briton, was vacationing with friends in the pub, where visitors played a smart game. While the company answered the questions of the quiz, Richardson noticed the man who tried to steal someone else’s phone and wallet. Scott politely asked him to return my things and to leave the institution, but the offender left his face empty glass of beer.
The groom was taken to hospital, where doctors gave him 14 stitches. Doctors feared that one of the man’s eyes will have to remove because it stuck a lot of broken glass. However, after a few hours, experts were able to retrieve them, retaining the body.
Not wanting to worry the bride, Richardson reported the incident only sister. With his wife Adele he spoke only in the morning. Despite the incident, the couple decided not to cancel the ceremony.
“For the first time his wounds I saw already at the altar. I felt they were terrible. Though the makeup artist spent at Scott more time than me, still it was scary to look at,” said Adele.
The wedding took place and the perpetrator was caught and sentenced to pay the victim fine in the amount of one thousand pounds (about 82 thousand rubles).