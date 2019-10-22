The groom bought the wedding dress and married his dead fiancée, who died from breast cancer (photos)
Living in Dalian, China Xu Xinan Yang and Liu were happy together for 12 years, met while studying at the University. They registered their marriage and prepared magnificently to celebrate a wedding. However, the 28-year-old Yang had pains. Soon she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Liu had surgery, she also underwent several courses of chemotherapy.
“She never cried, was always smiling,” recalls Xu. For some time the young woman began to improve. The pair again took to plan the wedding and to save money for an apartment. However, a year later the disease returned. Liu fell into a coma on 6 October and died before the age of happy days.
Xinan found that before you get to the hospital, Ian was browsing the web a wedding dress. “I promised myself to buy her the most beautiful dress,” says the heartbroken groom. The next day he went to the store to choose a wedding dress for your favorite. The shop owner was so moved by the story of lovers that he allowed Sinanju to choose any dress, paying for it only a symbolic one yuan. The same day, the 35-year-old man arranged everything necessary for the ceremony. He wanted to fulfill the dream Yan to marry.
During the wedding-funeral, he said over the coffin of the words of faithfulness clothed in a white dress the bride, surrounded by 169 bouquets of pink roses. And in the midst of his speech, burst into tears. Although promised Yan not to cry if she dies.
The story reported by the newspaper Dalian Evening News touched users of Chinese social networks. “It’s true love,” “I Hope you will meet in the next life,” wrote commentators.
