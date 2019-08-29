The groom turned the funeral bridesmaid in the wedding: a touching video
25-year-old Vietnamese Dang Thien An and his girl-the same age as (her name withheld), met while studying at the University and were going to get married in September. They both worked in Japan. The girl went home to prepare for the wedding, not knowing that breaks up with her fiancé forever. She died in a car accident when he was driving a scooter on the streets of Ho Chi Minh city.
Dang Thien An found out about her death via the Internet: on the social network Facebook was broadcast situation on the road, where, after the accident there was a huge traffic jam. The guy thought that the dead girl is like his beloved. He rushed to call relatives, who confirmed his fears.
The young man immediately took off to Vietnam, leaving friends a message on the social network: “the Wedding ceremony is postponed for today. I hope everyone will be able to allocate time for our wedding and farewell to my wife.”
Writes Asia One, his post has gone viral. Even strangers to the Vietnamese expressed their condolences.
And Dang Thien An, meanwhile, turned the funeral of his bride in the semblance of a marriage ceremony. He knelt down before the coffin with a bouquet of flowers and a box in which was an engagement ring. His ring he wore on his finger, and put near a portrait of a girl. “There’s so much I want to do for you, but today I can only do this,” he said. The guy also announced that he planned to sing at his wedding. And he will do it now. With a trembling voice he began to sing a melancholy song about two lovers. Those present had tears in his eyes. And some, not holding back, crying.
During the “wedding” the guy tried to keep to myself, but broke down and cried when he hugged his mom.
“My wife is the best person I’ve ever met. I’ll somehow try to live without her… ” he said. An also put near the photos of the bride bought her earlier gift necklace, adding that his girlfriend went to heaven first and wait for him there.
A 61-year-old mother of the groom said that the bride called him and asked what best to buy as a gift for mother-in-law. “She already bought me a gift. But the first gift was, and the last,” said the woman.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter