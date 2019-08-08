The group Destiny’s Child may reunite in 2020
The once popular group Destiny’s Child could follow the example of the Spice Girls and reunite. This can happen already in 2020, when the team will celebrate its 20th anniversary, reports the Sun.
According to the statements of insiders, now representatives of Destiny’s Child are in talks about the possibility of a reunion with the purpose of carrying out large-scale joint tour. Michelle Williams, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland may appear again on the same stage and delight fans with songs that have become real hits. Officially the band broke up in 2006, although they had teamed up several times, speaking at various festivals.
Insiders claim that the initiator of the idea performs Beyonce wishing to collect former participants together. She was inspired by the success of the Spice Girls, and 2020 is the perfect time in connection with the anniversary of Destiny’s Child.