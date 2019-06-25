The group GRLS Yuri Nikitin presented the debut track
Just a month and a half has passed since the moment when Yuri Nikitin and the company MAMAMUSIC has set an ambitious goal: 365 of two ordinary girls to create a musical breakthrough of the year. And today, a group of GRLS are ready to present their debut track “will Viruly“.
“We’re talking about 20 episodes of this series GRLS_diary. They — the everyday life of girls, classes and parties, new acquaintances and meetings. They test for the girls, which throws them that we circumstances. And — search all components for the track, which you will, I hope, already heard today. We were looking for the song with which girls are cool to start. And I think, VIRULY the one. It has a modern rhythm, catchy vocals Nayla and Ilar, the spirit of the time and swinging beat. and yet it is the Ukrainian language that is very symbolic. Naile — Tatar, Ilar — Turkmen woman, but together they are the group”- says Yuri Nikitin.
#Naile: I would like to say? this song rocks! (haha) or even taxiing GRLS on a new path. the track that sometimes seems like everything is going to hell. but it is necessary to take things into their own hands, to guide them in the right direction and now everything is OK again familiar? I think for most of us. we Aylar for sure. and how cool that Sergey Lokshin (words), Andrey Ignatchenko and Sergei runs (music) have created such a cool track about us (and I’m sure about you). love!
#of Alar: will VIRULO — the song that you fall in love more and more each time. we were full of doubt when first listening, we struggled recording it (well, I hope you saw that episode?). but damn, the song that happened — shakes and leaves no chance to indifference. I hope she’ll come to you just as it came to us. what you need to say in the release? in short, just switch the track on full and listen to it with us!