The group “Neangely” presented a lyrical track “Before and After”
Member of the group “Neangely” Glory, who officially divorced her husband after 5 years of marriage, hinted at his experiences after a breakup with a loved one.
The group “Neangely” presented a lyrical track “Before and After”, in which they conveyed the emotions, which arise after parting with loved ones.
Saver for track – too veiled proof that lyrical song dedicated to the divorce of Fame and Edgar Kaminsky. In the photo, the singer stood alone, in a white glove that covers the hand, which should be an engagement ring.
“Everyone has their own Before and After. To is energy, strength and desire to realize and idealize, and then there’s always the story that we create and which creates us. My After was the meaning of my life that didn’t exist Before! After my gave me absolute love, and the ability to hear the magic word “Mama”! To my gave me hope, strength and opportunity to fulfill its purpose,” admitted in Instagram Glory.