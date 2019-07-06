The group presented a passionate KADNAY clip Disco Girl
Group KADNAY presented the video for the single Disco Girl from the new album “Full of”, which was released 2 months ago.
The clip was directed by Alan Badoev, who had previously worked with artists on the music video “Vdtuv”.
For the first time in a new live work KADNAY starred in full force.
“A new perception of merciless beauty, as if out of time the cult Italian cinema. My inspiration in her sharp collarbones and Thin… almost imaginary lines which are in black-and-white chiaroscuro look like azure…”-
talking about the new music video KADNAY.
A lot of sex, passion, dance… From the first seconds of the video it is clear that the audience the film will hold to the end and forced to reconsider it again and again.
And Dima Kadnai a bit like Freddie mercury 😉
Note that the single Disco Girl now in active rotation on Latin American radio Artefaktor Radio.