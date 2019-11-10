The group “VIA Gra” went back to the first part: what happened (photo)
Sunday, November 10, will host the quarter-finals “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”) — the popular show, which broke another scandal. Cup winner will compete with seven pairs. The struggle becomes fiercer, and judges more demanding. To demonstrate skills acquired over 12 weeks, participants will have to take on this new challenge and show is broadcast on two dances.
In the quarterfinals of the show for participants will cheer the guest stars of Ukrainian show-business. Their musical performances will accompany the dance numbers. For one pair unite artist Nadezhda Meyher and Alyona Vinnytska is one of the first legendary group “VIA Gra” (pictured in the header). Girls will light a room the popular hit “I’m not coming back”.
See also: intentionally create conflict: in “Diesel Show” spoke frankly about the scandal on “Tancah s with a stars” (photo, video)
Nadia Dorofeeva and Positive will be leading the balcony.
Pair of Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona hammer will dance the Rumba delicate, and under the popular hit of group “Time and glass” — catchy hip-hop.
Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva
Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat will dance freestyle to the song Tina Karol “Why would I know.” Another dance will be Samba.
Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat
Anna Rizatdinova together with his partner Alexander Prokhorov will demonstrate modern jazz, accompanied by singer Assol.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov
Elena Kravets and Max Leonov will show cha-cha-cha. Their second dance will be sensual contemporary.
Elena Kravets and Max Leonov
— At the end of the broadcast, we along with the audience learn the names of the semifinalists of the season, — said “FACTS” head of the project Vladimir Zavodyuk. — The competition is fierce, and predicting anything in advance is impossible. In any case, it shows where the last word for the audience.
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter