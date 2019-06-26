The groupie came to the concert of Pink and unexpectedly gave birth to
English fan of American singer Pink gave birth to her concert in Liverpool, reports .
A woman named Denise was on 37 week of pregnancy, when he came with relatives to the concert of the singer in the beginning of this week. After Pink started performing first song at the 32-year-old Englishwoman of surprise went into labor and was taken from the event.
When the woman gave birth to a child very quickly, literally within a few minutes. Arriving medics took Denise and her newborn daughter in the hospital with them all right.
“I’m a little in shock. I missed the concert, but I’m happy,” joked English.
The baby girl weighed about three pounds. Baby called Dolly Pink.