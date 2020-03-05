The growth of infection, such as California declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus
In California declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus amid concerns related to the possible infection of the passengers of the cruise liner Grand Princess, which already came ashore. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of the new coronavirus after a California man died. He contracted the virus on a cruise ship.
Authorities are trying to find hundreds of other Californians who disembarked from the Grand Princess in San Francisco in February after a trip to Mexico. You need to determine could they also be infected with a virus.
The same ship after a subsequent trip to Hawaii canceled its stop in California and had to go back to San Francisco, but he was detained off the coast that health professionals could check everyone on Board.
Currently, the virus was found in 12 districts of the state, it has infected more than 50 people.
Newsom said he is confident that staff can prevent the spread of the virus by passengers of the cruise liner, which had already returned to California.
“We have the resources, said Newsome. — We have opportunities. We will contact each representative of the County health Department where there is at least one passenger of this cruise ship”.
Newsome said the state of emergency is designed to help California prepare for the spread of coronavirus and keep it off, allowing staffing agencies to purchase equipment and services that share information about patients and to alleviate restrictions on the use of state-owned property and assets.
Representatives of County public health Placer announced that the patient was detected positive for COVID-19 after returning from a cruise to Mexico, died. This man, who was later identified as 71-year-old resident of Rocklin, were the major health problems, and this was the second confirmed case COVID-19 in the County. Authorities said that close contacts of the patient have been quarantined and checked for disease.
According to officials, the probable infected men occurred while traveling on the ship Princess Cruises, which went on 10 February from San Francisco and sailed to Mexico, and returned on February 21.
The patient received a positive result for the presence of coronavirus and was placed in isolation at the medical center Kaiser Permanente Roseville.
According to representatives of health, this man probably had minimal contact with people between returning from a cruise and arriving at the hospital. Ten health workers Kaiser Permanente and five employees of emergency services personnel who were exposed to before the patient was placed in isolation, are now in quarantine.
According to authorities, none of these 15 workers there is no symptoms of the coronavirus.
County health Department Placer works closely with the Department of public health County of Sacramento and the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) to identify and communicate with other cruise ship passengers.
According to one estimate, more than 50% of the approximately 2,500 passengers who arrived from San Francisco to Mexico and back on a cruise ship, are Californians, said Newsome.
“We Express our deepest condolences to the family of this patient, said Dr. Aimee Sisson. — Despite the fact that we expected new cases, the death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to combat this disease.”
“Although in most cases COVID-19 had mild or moderate symptoms, this tragic death highlights the urgent need for us to take additional measures to protect the residents,” she added.
Sisson said that the man first developed symptoms during the cruise, upon returning home he called an ambulance was taken to the hospital and then examined for COVID-19. Tuesday, March 3, the test results were positive, and the patient died on Wednesday, March 4, in the morning, said Sisson.
“I urge residents of Placer County to be vigilant and to take steps to protect themselves,” said Sisson.
Sisson encouraged the residents to have an inventory for two weeks in case they are asked to isolate themselves.
The head of the fire Department Rocklin bill heck said in response to calls to 911 rescue service staff wear protective masks and goggles until it becomes clear whether a person has respiratory symptoms, which may indicate COVID-19. Three of the five rescuers who were quarantined in connection with the death of the man from Placer County, are the firefighters of the city of Rocklin.
“Workers show increased vigilance, and if someone has symptoms, they know what steps need to be taken,” said heck.
The County of Placer requests all persons who were in the great Princess, to go into quarantine Mexico.
In the cruise company Princess Cruises stated that the CDC had informed them that among the passengers of the liner they discovered cases of infection with coronavirus.
The company said that 62 guests remain on Board until the check comes.
According to the Governor, on Wednesday, March 4, from 11 passengers and 10 crew members developed symptoms of coronavirus.
Newsome also commented on the death of one of the passengers.
“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends, he said. The state cooperates with Federal officials to trace contacts of the deceased persons which could be exposed to infection, to provide treatment and protect the health of the population.”
“This case demonstrates the need for continued partnerships on the local, regional and Federal levels to identify and slow the spread of the virus. CA works around the clock to ensure the safety, health and awareness,” added Newsome.
Previously, Newsome demanded that the legislature has allocated $20 million to address the coronavirus, and announced that the California Department of health is using its reserves in the form of millions of N95 masks to distribute among health workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.
County of Los Angeles has declared an emergency health situation on March 4, as the number of cases of coronavirus in the district has increased to seven, including six new patients. All the people were exposed to COVID-19 in close contact with the infected.
Authorities reported that three of the new cases were travellers who visited Northern Italy, two were family members who had close contact with an infected person outside of the district, and one was a job that connected it with the city.
One patient was hospitalized, and the remaining isolated at home.
In addition, the city of Pasadena and long beach declared an emergency in public health related to the novel coronavirus. Currently, there is not one confirmed case of the virus in one city.
This happened after the government has improved the testing, which officials have warned will lead to the identification of a significant number of new cases.
Los Angeles joins a growing number of districts in the state of California to take measures to provide emergency medical care designed to improve the mobilization of resources from different institutions and to pay more attention to the fight against the virus.
Officials urged the public to wash their hands often, choose a verbal greeting instead of hugs and handshakes and try to keep a distance of six feet (1.8 m) from strangers.
“We have to be ready. We need to protect the welfare of our family and neighbors,” said the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti.
Officials stated that they tested over two dozen people for the presence COVID-19 before these recent test results came back with positive results, and confirmed that in the district there was no sign of spread among the population.
According to two sources familiar with the report, screening of passengers on flights from China and neighboring countries in the international airport of Los Angeles is included in the number of new cases with positive results for coronavirus in the County of Los Angeles.
Tuesday, March 3, health officials Marin County declared a local emergency, despite the fact that among County residents, there was not a single case of coronavirus. San Francisco, in which there are no registered cases of the disease, and orange County, which was three cases, declared a state of emergency in late February.
It comes amid news about the spread of the virus in the United States, including nine deaths in Washington state, a new quarantine in the suburbs of new York and the warning that is on the horizon even more cases.
“I want people to be ready for the reality, said Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC. But I want to continue my everyday life, but was ready.”
The world health organization announced on March 3 that global deaths from coronavirus has increased to 3.4%, with more than 3,000 deaths. So far, the mortality is many times higher than the death rate from seasonal influenza, which is 0.1%. Who Director-General said that it was at least partly because COVID-19 is a new disease and nobody is immune to it.
However, public health officials said there is still time to slow the spread of the virus.
Authorities say they learned that the coronavirus is transmitted less than the flu, which is often transmitted by infected people, but has no symptoms.
“While there are no vaccines or drugs … that is why we must do everything possible to contain it,” said the Director who Tedros Aden Hebraicus.
Earlier reports indicated that the death rate from COVID-19 is about 2%. Experts say that they suspect that all the tests still overestimate the mortality from this disease, because more mild cases mostly go undiagnosed. Experts say that 80% of people the disease causes only mild symptoms.
More than 50 people in California infected with the virus, new cases reported in the districts of Berkeley and Santa Clara, Placer, and orange.
Berkeley declared that his case involved people who had visited the country with flash. After the return of this man remained at home in voluntary quarantine.
In orange County two cases are awaiting confirmation from the CDC. According to the Department of health in orange County, is a man aged 60 and woman aged 30 years who recently traveled to countries with widespread infection.
Wednesday, March 4, in the County of Santa Clara was announced three cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases there has reached 14, the largest number of cases in the country.
One of them is the man who is currently hospitalized. The source from which he contracted the virus is currently unknown.
CA also accelerates the testing possible for patients with coronavirus. It is a more aggressive testing, said Newsom, “can lead to a more rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases. This is not necessarily an indication that the level of infection increases, but our ability to rapidly test more people leads to better detection of coronavirus”.
Dr. Mike Ryan, who runs the who programme for emergency situations, acted against officials who wanted to “wave your white flag” and surrender in the struggle with the disease. According to him, China has taken decisive steps to combat virus, and now the number of cases of the disease there is reduced.
Countries such as China and South Korea, “took a very, very strong measures that affected their own economy and their population,” said Ryan.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, said the virus remained many unknowns, including the degree to which people who are not showing symptoms, can transmit it to others. He said that the doctors know what is happening, but has not yet determined the extent key data item that will help make the decision about how to keep it.
Fauci said the Chinese data is considered accurate and that the spread of the virus it slows down due to the “draconian” methods that will never be used in the United States, including strict limitations on travel and public meetings.
“They brought social distancing to the extreme”, he said.
On the morning of March 5 in the United States 159 people infected with coronavirus, 11 people died from the disease.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2296
[name] => emergency
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => chrezvychajnoe-polozhenie
)
a state of emergency
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark