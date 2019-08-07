The growth of pensions: where the Ukrainians get the highest payouts
The largest average pensions in Kiev. It is equal 4148 UAH. The least payments in the Ternopil region — UAH 2315. The difference is 79%.
“In Kiev the average salary is 15650 hryvnia. The lowest salary in the Kirovograd region. The difference with capital is 83%. This means that a big difference between regions in the amount of pension will continue in the next decades”, — wrote in Facebook the head of the National Council of economic development Alexey Doroshenko.
In early July, the average pension in the country amounted to UAH 3006. In January was 2646.
“Only in seven regions this figure is higher than the average for the country. In particular, in Kiev the average pension is equal 4148, in the Donetsk region — 3950, Luhansk — 3651, Dnipropetrovsk — 3950, Zaporizhia — 3193, Kyiv — 3060, Kharkiv — 3050. If you compare pensions and wages according to their uniform distribution across regions, the situation among the pensioners better working. Of July 2019, only four areas salary was above the average for the country — in Kiev, Donetsk, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In the case of pensions we see that seven regions with above average pension covers the territory where 40% of the population,” — said Doroshenko.
In Poltava region the average pension — 2932, Odessa — 2854, Nicholas — 2796, Lviv — 2733, Sumy — 2708, Cherkasy — 2678, Chernihiv — 2677, Kirovohrad — 2656, Zhytomyr — 2615, Kherson — 2583, Ivano-Frankivsk — 2569, Volyn — 2527, Khmelnytskyi — 2519, Vinnytsia — 2517, Rivne — 2513, Chernivtsi — 2386, Transcarpathian — 2384, Ternopil — UAH 2315.
“According to the Pension Fund from 1 January to 1 July 2019, increased the average size of pensions in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — by 15%. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy oblasts — 14%,” — said Alexey Doroshenko.