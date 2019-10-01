The growth of real incomes of Ukrainians slowed down significantly
Income of the population of Ukraine in the second quarter of 2019 made 895,2 billion UAH, and costs – 918,1 billion UAH, whereas in the first quarter – 803,4 billion and 852,4 billion UAH respectively. This is stated in the Express edition of the State statistics service on September 30.
The amount of expenses of Ukrainians in April to June exceeded revenues by 22.9 billion UAH, and in January-March 49 billion. Thus, the amount of savings Ukrainians this year, declining for the second consecutive quarter.
“Disposable income per person was 16 083 UAH (in the second quarter of 2018 – 13 688 UAH)”, – is told in it.
SSS also posted an infographic that shows that the real income of Ukrainians in the first quarter of 2018 grew by 13.3% in the second – 10.2%, in the third – 11.1% in the fourth – 6.8%. In the first quarter of 2019, this figure increased by 7.7%, while the second – by 7.1%.
Preliminary data suggest that real income growth slowed in January-June this year compared to the same period last year.
The Ministry reported that in April-June 2018 wages in the structure of incomes of Ukrainians accounted for 48.5%, and a year later 49%.
The acquisition of goods and services in the structure of expenditures and savings increased from 88.5% to 91.3%.