The growth of the Ukrainian economy exceeded the expectations of the NBU
September 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The growth of Ukraine’s economy in the second quarter of 2019 4.6% in annual terms exceeded the National Bank.
As noted, the state regulator had expected growth of 3%. This was reported on the website of the NBU.
The main reason for faster growth in NBU called the high growth rates of consumer demand, which also exceeded expectations.
It is noted that in the context of the types of activities expected accelerated growth in agriculture due to higher yields.
The national Bank expects the contribution of agriculture in the third quarter will be lower due to the decrease in the yield of oilseed crops. It is also reported that the updated macroeconomic Outlook will be announced on October 24.