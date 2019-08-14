The growth of Ukraine’s GDP in the second quarter accelerated to 4.6% – state statistics service
Real gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in April-July rose 1.6% compared with the previous quarter and by 4.6% in annual terms. Such operational data announced on 14 August, the State statistics service (gosstat).
In the first quarter the GDP growth rate was below 2.5 per cent.
In July the national Bank raised the growth forecast for Ukraine’s real GDP in 2019 with a 2.5% to 3% in 2020 from 2.9% to 3.2% in 2021-th forecast remained unchanged at 3.7% growth. The regulator expects inflation at 6.3% at the end of this year and by 5% in 2020 and 2021.
