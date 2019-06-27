The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: James Gunn denies this rumor about the title of the film
A certain rumor born after the release of Avengers Endgame has been denied by James Gunn.
At the end of Avengers Endgame , one wondered if the title and the casting of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 would be modified . In question, a sequence at the end of the film, in which Thor embarks with Star Lord and his companions, leaving the reins of the Asgardian people to his friend Valkyrie. Odin’s son utters a sentence referring to the “Asgardians of the Galaxy” who made the fans tilter; they were worried (or glad) about what it meant for Peter Quill and his band. But James Gunn, back behind the camera of this Marvel franchise after being briefly thrown out by Disney(because of old hateful tweets), made it clear to the audience. So he shared via his Instagram story the snapshot below:
A user has indeed sent the director innumerable private messages to ask him to ” not let the film be called Asgardians of the Galaxy ” ! A prayer that was heard by James Gunn, as he shared a screenshot with the words ” Do not worry “. An appreciable gesture from the filmmaker, which proves on the one hand that he takes his fans into consideration, and on the other hand that he is not ready to change the title of his franchise. Whether or not Thor is part of this sequel, his arrival will not change the soul of the saga of the Guardians of the Galaxy . To tell the truth, it is not even sure that, since the Russo brothers did not read the script of James Gunn before writing the one of their film! And you, are you rather reassured or disappointed that the title remains the same?