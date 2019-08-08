The guy failed in an incredibly narrow gap and lay wedged between the rocks four days (photo)
Rescuers Battambang province in Cambodia freed the guy who slipped in an incredibly narrow gap and lay, wedged between rocks and not being able to move, for four days.
28-year-old Sum of Bohr went into the jungle in search of bat droppings (which is considered an excellent fertilizer) and fell into a mountain crevice, trying to get out your flashlight. His concerned family, according to Fresh News, an active search began only on the third day after his departure. Suma found his brother. About 200 resulting rescue for ten hours carefully rashlebyvay rocks to safely pull out the unfortunate.
Sum of Bor, who all this time spent without food and water, was extremely weak and emaciated. He was urgently hospitalized.
photo Battambang province Police Authority
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter