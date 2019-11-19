The guy found out what the favorite dog deals with in his absence: staff “blew up” the Network
The people of Taiwan by the name of Xue Jatin installed at home surveillance camera to keep an eye on his favorite dog in his absence. The resulting footage touched guy to the heart.
This writes AsiaOne.
Xue had felt pain in my heart when he left for work and left the dog alone at home. However, it seems that now the guy will have to think seriously about the transition to freelance was that the dog spends all day in front of the door for hours waiting for the return of the master.
Gladly the guy could not resist and shared these shots on his page on Facebook. Subscribers Xue was so touched by the picture that some of them even cried.
“Go home and give it a go, ‘” said one commenter.