The guy wanted to propose and had 18 times to remove the ring on the background of the girl, and she didn’t notice anything

The main character of this story EDI okoro, the guy is decisive and bold. He decided to make his beloved a proposal, got the ring and was wondering how it is best to give her, and then suddenly Callie (his girlfriend) was around.

Edie was scared what she would see, but he was lucky, and the wave of happiness came a fun idea to make a couple of risky shots in the background of Callie along with a wedding ring, which she is unaware.

All this resulted in a series of pictures that amuse and makes the heart contract harder at the sight of how risks Edie

His first attempts were timid

But with each passing day confidence in yourself Edie grew

And he began to take the ring, even on walks

And the beach

Callie was worth it just to turn around and everything would have been ashes

But Edie incredibly lucky guy!

He began to make more and more tricky shots, placing the ring in different places

This guy’s on thin ice

And just look at him!

Courage Edie impressive

It is extremely close!

Just incredible

He was doing these shots

Callie continued to notice nothing

According to Edie, he even became attached to the ring during this time

But still managed to part with it at the right moment and yet made the proposal to Callie, and now the pair are engaged

