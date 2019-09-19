The guy wanted to propose and had 18 times to remove the ring on the background of the girl, and she didn’t notice anything
The main character of this story EDI okoro, the guy is decisive and bold. He decided to make his beloved a proposal, got the ring and was wondering how it is best to give her, and then suddenly Callie (his girlfriend) was around.
Edie was scared what she would see, but he was lucky, and the wave of happiness came a fun idea to make a couple of risky shots in the background of Callie along with a wedding ring, which she is unaware.
All this resulted in a series of pictures that amuse and makes the heart contract harder at the sight of how risks Edie
His first attempts were timid
But with each passing day confidence in yourself Edie grew
And he began to take the ring, even on walks
And the beach
Callie was worth it just to turn around and everything would have been ashes
But Edie incredibly lucky guy!
He began to make more and more tricky shots, placing the ring in different places
This guy’s on thin ice
And just look at him!
Courage Edie impressive
It is extremely close!
Just incredible
He was doing these shots
Callie continued to notice nothing
According to Edie, he even became attached to the ring during this time
But still managed to part with it at the right moment and yet made the proposal to Callie, and now the pair are engaged