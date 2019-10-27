The gynecologist has told, what tests you need to regularly take women
In Some cases, you need to visit a gynecologist.
If there are no symptoms, a gynecologist should have to come at least once a year. Diagnosing diseases at an early stage allows time to schedule a treatment, increases the chances of its effectiveness.
Journalist and sexologist Maria Arzamasova along with a gynecologist Nina Martynenko built the list of tests that need to regularly pass by a gynecologist.
Once a year, to come to the gynecologist is a must. There is PAP on the flora, which determines whether there is inflammation, and normal microflora of the vagina. Also, be sure to take a PAP test, which detects cell changes in the cervix.
Also every three years need to be screened, because cervical cancer is asymptomatic, and treatment in the later stages very difficult and expensive.
Go to the gynecologist unplanned, if:
sometimes spotting;
unusual vaginal discharge;
watery and bloody discharge after sexual intercourse;
frequent pain in the lower abdomen,
pain and discomfort during sexual intercourse;
irregular menstrual cycle;
critical too painful, the separation of the rich;
there are tumors in the chest;
When you change sexual partner or if your sex was unprotected is a week to go to the gynecologist.
Mandatory in this analysis must be:
Mycoplasma genitalium;
chlamydia;
gonococcus;
trichomoniasis;
These infections are most common and can be asymptomatic, but if untreated, it can lead to serious consequences, including infertility. That is why it is important to identify, not to further distribute and cure.
Why should go to the gynecologist three months
There are tests that can be taken only 3 months after unprotected intercourse, after all this time in the blood have antibodies. Before they pass makes no sense, because the tests can show a false result.
Blood tests for HIV,
syphilis
viral hepatitis B and C;
the human papillomavirus 16 and 18 using PCR or NASBA;
gonorrhea