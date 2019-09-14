The habit that causes sugar cravings
It turns out that unbridled craving for sweets is a symptom of lack of sleep.
As claimed by research staff from America, representing the University of the state of Michigan, lack of sleep and disturbed sleep increases the desire to eat something sweet.
And sweet, as far as we know, is reflected in the figure, and very strong.
Therefore, to overcome this desire, you must adjust the mode of the day so that you always had rested and refreshed.
Research staff conducted a study involving a few dozen volunteers.
In the course of scientific work, the experts noticed that eating a lot of sweets those individuals who have paid to sleep very little time.
Especially, it is very strongly influenced by women — the consumption of sweets they have increased by 15 %.
Uncontrolled consumption of sugary products is very bad for the body: extra weight, acne, severe fatigue, and also contributes to high blood pressure.