The Halton school buses are expected to install cameras for capturing traffic violations (PHOTO)

The drivers of the region of Halton, which at a high speed rush past school buses with open stop sign, soon will be recorded by the DVR, although these materials will not result in the issuing of fines.

Regional police Halton offers a pilot project in which some school buses will be installed a video camera, fixing the facts of ignoring the drivers of a deployed stop sign, which is designed to stop motion, while the children sit or leave the bus.

A pilot project, which will be considered by the regional Council of Halton next Wednesday, will be implemented early next academic year.

According to the report employees of the city administration, the plan is to initially use a shot for “quantitative estimates of the number of violations and informing citizens.”

The report, however, notes that “methods of enforcement” can be developed “next stage”program.

“The region of Halton, along with local municipalities and regional police service the Halton receives numerous complaints from residents about cars that regularly do not pay attention to open the stop sign on school buses. Regional police service the Halton studying the technology of automatic enforcement of traffic rules, which can be applied by school buses to confirm the facts of violations,” the report says.

In the report the administration said that the regional police Halton has appealed to the developer, which theoretically agrees to provide the camera with the necessary technology during the pilot project free of charge.

The report said that the police plans to conduct a survey of residents in the pilot project.