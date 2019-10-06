The hardest lesson that teaches 2019 each sign of the Zodiac
Get ready!
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
As difficult as it may seem, but you should learn to live in the present. You should be able to focus on the present moment. Considering how you currently live, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. You are suffering because of their own inflated expectations.
Taurus (April 20 – may 21)
This year you will realize that you will not be able to hide her true feelings. You have to accept the fact that you are bad at pretending.
Gemini (may 22 – June 21)
You are a sociable person and you want to be surrounded by as many people as possible. Relationship in life is the most important for you. However, this year you will have to work on your relationship with yourself. You will learn more about what you like and what annoys you in this life.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
This year you will learn how important it is to concentrate. In the past you’ve been pretty fickle: you have in life, there was no structure and no direction in which you move. In 2019 you’ll have to change it.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
You should understand that if you fall in love with someone, this does not mean that you have with that person is guaranteed to develop relationships. You love yourself so much that you think that the people around love you too. However, this is not always the case. In your personal life can be completely not the way you want it, and you need to deal with it.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
You need to understand that there are things that you just aren’t meant to. You are a hard working man who is not afraid to make efforts to achieve anything. It also means that you can be very difficult to admit that you are not good enough for something.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
You like Weights, will find a lot of things great this year and you should prepare yourself. You are going to experience radical changes in life and in most cases they will be for the better. But first you should get rid of the baggage of the past which you have stored over the years.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)
Everything is simple: you need to learn to trust people. You’re a very private person who prefers to hide from the world. This year you should learn to let into your life from others, and also from time to time accept outside help.
Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)
This year you should be more honest with ourselves. You have to understand your place in this life, and to understand how you are happy with your life at the moment. You live as you always wanted? You are doing everything possible to achieve your goals? You are pulling a long with this, but now is the time to answer these questions.
Capricorn (22 Dec – 20 Jan)
This year will teach you what you need to change something in your life, if things don’t go the way you want it. As a Capricorn, you methodically approach to life in General. You should forget about the methods that you are not working.
Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)
This year you should learn to adapt to circumstances. Like Aquarius, this year you will live in a certain rhythm that will bring you success. But you should be careful: you can get so used to this rhythm that will be unable to adapt to unexpected circumstances.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
This year, you need to understand that the time has come to descend from heaven to earth. As a Pisces, you always were dreamers and lost in their own dreams and fantasies. You dream of a good life, and though it is not bad, you still need to look at things sensibly. That’s exactly what you should learn this year.