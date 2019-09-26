The Hardkiss presented a new video about love and nenavesti
September 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Rock band The Hardkiss has released a music video for the song in the Ukrainian language — “Live”.
The video appeared on the official YouTube channel of the group.
The single was dedicated to love, women’s rebirth and hatred.
“The blood in the picture The Hardkiss appeared for the first time. Know that someone story seem dark, but the vampires without blood — it’s not our movie. We are so overworked with mysticism that at the end of filming there was an emergency. Pyrotechnics failed and I flared dress. But thank you, I “Live”. — said the soloist Julia Sanin.
3 hours after posting, the video has gained almost 50 thousand and 6.5 thousand likes.