The harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation: how to protect your skin from cancer
So, American researchers found, where the cells initiating the development of skin cancer. It turned out that the disease develops from the stem cells of melanocytes, if they have accumulated a sufficient number of mutations and exposure to ultraviolet light.
Melanoma — cancer of pigment skin cells called melanocytes. According to statistics, this disease affects over 50,000 people a year in the US alone. In some cases, the cause of the disease is in the existing moles on the body, but most occur from an unknown source. The scientists decided to look into this.
Employees of Cornell University have shown that melanoma can develop from stem cells of melanocytes if they accumulate the critical number of mutations. Then, as in the normal state, ultraviolet radiation from the Sun activates melanocytes that leads to the release of melanin — the pigment that protects the skin from high-energy part of the solar radiation. Here it should be noted that if the cells have accumulated enough mutations, then instead of it can begin to develop a tumor.
Thus, if you had sufficient for melanoma the number of mutations, then there is nothing to fear, until you go outside and tan. This was stated by the head of the work. The fact is that the stimulus, which normally leads to sunburn, and can actually start growth of melanoma.
Moreover, researchers have found a possible way to counter the emergence of this type of cancer. He was associated with the gene Hgma2, which is involved in moving stem cells of melanocytes from the base of the hair follicles to the skin surface (the epidermis), where the melanin is released.
To prove this hypothesis, the authors conducted experiments on GM mice with the desired mutations. One group of mice had either sufficient to cause cancer by the number of mutations and genome Hgma2, and the second — only mutations. As a result, when irradiated with a low dose of ultraviolet radiation in animals of the first group had cancer, while the mice with the deleted gene was not injured.Therefore, the researchers intend to conduct additional studies gene function Hgma2.