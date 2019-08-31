The hazard level of the volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli raised to orange (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Department of civil protection of Italy raised from the lowest (yellow) to the second (orange) level of danger on the island of Stromboli, where the ongoing activity of the volcano of the same name, reports TASS with reference to ANSA.

Orange level precedes the announcement of full readiness for the implementation of emergency measures, including evacuation of the population.

The decision was made after the meeting of the expert Council of the office of the Department in Sicily, analyzed the situation and data of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

August 28 on the island was a new eruption, which on 29 August was followed by three more episodes, bringing rose clouds of volcanic dust. From the slopes of the volcano continues to drain lava.

Scientists have also registered the “explosion of high intensity” which has caused some seismic phenomena. According to local authorities, the eruption of Stromboli has not led to death and destruction (unlike the eruption of July 3). However on the island there was a strong fire, which presently extinguish the fire service.

Experts hold under control the situation, but scared the tourists started to leave the island, part of the Aeolian archipelago in the South-East of Sicily.

The local residents reacted to the eruption is much calmer, because long been accustomed to the volcano’s activity.

Stromboli island became world famous in the middle of the last century thanks to the film Roberto Rossellini and his high-profile romance with actress Ingrid Bergman. On one of the houses there hangs a plaque, stating that here lived Bergman, who in the spring of 1949 he starred in the film “Stromboli, land of God”. This fact has glorified it and the volcano, and the island.