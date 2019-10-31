The HBO refused to shoot the prequel to the Game of thrones
The HBO refused to shoot the prequel to the popular series Game of thrones, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
According to the magazine Variety, the members of the crew and actors involved in filming the pilot of the previously planned project, was recently notified that the channel has abandoned the idea of creating a prequel to the movie. The reason for this decision is unknown. According to Variety, the press service of the HBO declined to comment on the issue.
In January, the broadcaster has confirmed rumors that it is going to create a prequel to the popular series and even published a list of actors that will be involved in it. Among them was Josh Whitehouse, Naomi watts, Naomi Aki, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell bower, Sheila ATiM, Ivanne Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharpe, Toby Regbo and others.
The Director of the pilot episode, which, according to the magazine, was filmed this summer, was made by the British S. Dzh. Clarkson. As reported in the prequel it had to go on events “for thousands of years prior” story “Game of thrones”.