The head coach of club of the English Premier League could miss the rest of the season due to quarantine
Roy Hodgson
72-year-old former coach of England Roy Hodgson, who now heads the “crystal Palace”, fears of restrictions in the UK due to pandemic coronavirus in respect of the elderly, reports The Sun.
Quarantine protocols imposed by the UK government, persons over 65 years of age are still not allowed to visit places of a mass congestion of people. And such restrictions will likely last until the summer.
Thus, the coach of the eagles will not be able to attend training and matches he led the London club, even if the resumption of the season-2019/20.
And the championship the Premier League will be played in June – July.
Recall that the forced break in the championship “crystal Palace” left in 11th place, four points behind the European Cup zone. August 9 Hodgson, will celebrate 73 years.