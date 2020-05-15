The head coach of the Bundesliga side will miss the restart of the season because of toothpaste and hand cream
Heiko Herrlich
Mentor “Augsburg” Heiko Herrlich violated the rules of the quarantine, established the German football League, and left for a short time hotel, which housed the team before the restart of the season, the official website Fuggerstädter.
In deed he confessed 48-year-old top scorer of the Bundesliga season 1994/95.
“I made the mistake of leaving the hotel. Even though I have followed all the hygiene rules, it will not change. In this situation, I was not able to show himself as a model for my team and companies,” said Herrlich.
Herrlich left a timeshare, to buy hand cream and toothpaste.
“I have to be consistent and to be responsible for his mistake. Because of this I can’t do the workout and will not lead the team in the match with Wolfsburg on Saturday” – quoted ex-player of Germany getfootballnewsgermany.com.
It is reported that in the next few days Herrlich will be tested. After two negative tests he will be allowed to return to work.
Recall that tomorrow at 16:30 FC Augsburg at home on “VVK Arena” will host Wolfsburg in the framework of the 26th round of the Bundesliga.