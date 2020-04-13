The head coach of the club Series And at his own expense sent a staff member on paid leave
Gennaro Gattuso
Head coach of Napoli’s Gennaro Gattuso and sports Director Cristiano of Jintai decided to abandon the monthly salary, and this Fund is to provide employees of the club paid leave, according to Football Italia.
It is worth noting that 30 employees of the club was sent on leave in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.
In turn, the players, “Napoli” is still not reached consensus with the leadership team about the pay cut at the time of the pandemic.