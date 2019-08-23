The head of a major American company resigned because of an affair with Marie Boutin
The founder of the American online retailer Overstock billion-dollar Corporation Patrick Byrne claims that the FBI encouraged his romantic relationship with Marie Boutin and used it as part of a “soft coup” against Donald trump.
As a result of this peculiar turn of events, the conviction of Mary Butynol, Russian agent and a propaganda weapon, led to the resignation of a prominent leader of e-Commerce businesses, writes Vanity Fair.
On Thursday, the Director-General Overstock.com announced his departure from the company he founded. This happened a few days after the release of strange statements, which describes its relationship with Butynol, as well as “political espionage” against Hillary Clinton and Donald trump. In a letter to shareholders, Byrne complained that his continued presence in the company “can affect and complicate all kinds of business relations.”
“Although I believe that I did what was necessary for the good of the country, for the good of the company, I am in a sad situation when I need to sever ties with Overstock, as General Director and member of the Board of Directors,” said Byrne in a statement.
A few days after the first statement on the participation of Bern in these events, the company’s share price fell more than 40%, but after his resignation the company’s market capitalization grew by more than 8%.
The publication calls “a shameful end” of such an outcome for Bern, noting that his participation in the Russian schedule difficult to verify. In an interview with the journalist of Fox News, Sarah Carter, released last month, Byrne said Butina approached him at FreedomFest in 2015, and he suspected she might be a Russian agent. To share a concern, Bern went to the FBI, but he “was instructed to continue the relationship and report”. Over the next three years between him and Butynol recurred an intimate relationship.
Then the story gets weirder. Bern hesitated in their “unconventional” relationship with the FBI and the intelligence community. He told Carter that he was “used in a sort of soft coup” against trump. (The lawyer of Butynol confirmed that they had relations, and the Department of justice stated that he could not comment on it.)
Two weeks later, Byrne appeared in Fox Business Network and said that it provided evidence of a conspiracy involving Clinton and trump.
“I think we will see the biggest scandal in American history, î said Bern host David Asman. — What you think about the investigation of Russia and Clinton, is a lie. This was political espionage. I think [attorney General William Barr] came to the bottom of the case.”
“There is a Deep State, like a submarine, lurking just under the waves at periscope depth, watching our sea routes, he continued. A nuclear-powered icebreaker named bill Barr crept up to him and struck into the heart”.
Last week Bern made an official statement:
“In July of 2018 I’ve put it all together. I immediately appeared before the Congressman and the senior military officer in July, and before that — before the Department of justice in April (after my Rabbi from Omaha reminded me of my responsibilities as a citizen) and to a small circle of journalists in the summer. Ms. Carter was among them. Both her history accurate.
Confirming two articles Ms. Carter, I have fulfilled the civil obligation, which reminded me of my Rabbi. I shall say no more on this subject. Instead, living in places where there is no rule of law, and I was witnessing the effects of his absence, I plan to sit idly by and watch as the U.S. Department of justice restores the rule of law in our country.”
“The Rabbi of Omaha”, referred to the family friend, the famous businessman and investor Warren Buffett, who reportedly advised the Bern “follow his conscience”.
Now Byrne proceeded for the door. Soon Overstock stated that the interim Executive Director appointed Jonathan Johnson.