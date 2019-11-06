The head of Amazon Jeff Bezos again the richest man in the world
The first week of November was very successful for us billionaire Jeff Bezos. Founder and CEO of Amazon has regained first place in the ranking of the richest people in the world that is updated daily on the website of the popular magazine Forbes. Recall that in late October, Amazon shares fell sharply on the stock market, and Bezos lost per day of $ 7 billion! As a result, he dropped from the rich list to second place, having conceded leadership of bill gates.
It’s been less than two weeks, the founder of Microsoft was already in third place! According to November 6, the top three ranking of the richest people in the world now looks like this:
1. Jeff Bezos, a US citizen, the head of Amazon — of 112.2 billion
2. Bernard Arnault, a French citizen, head of the LVMH — 107 billion
3. Bill gates, a US citizen, a shareholder of Microsoft — 106,9 billion dollars
Forbes notes the great success of the Arno. LVMH is a world leader in the luxury market. The company owns world famous trademarks Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Guerlain, Hennessy, Moet & Chandon, TAG Heuer, Kenzo, and many others.
Recall that the last two years, the founder of Amazon was ranked as the richest people in the world.
As already reported “FACTS”, in the summer of 2019, the divorced Bezos with his wife Mackenzie. She received under the terms of the divorce part of the shares in the company to 32.7 billion dollars, and immediately became among the richest women in the world.
