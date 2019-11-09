The head of Burkina Faso stated that the country is shocked by the death of 37 workers of a canadian mine (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister of Burkina Faso said Thursday that residents are shocked that the militants attacked a convoy bound for Canada-owned gold mine, killing according to preliminary estimates, 37 people, was the bloodiest attack by Islamic extremists since the beginning of the intensification of their activities in the country in 2015.

At the moment no organization said “copyright” but a large number of victims and an attack on employees of a foreign company indirectly indicate that the perpetrators were well-armed jihadists. According to the Governor of the region, Colonel Saeed Sana’a, at least 60 people were wounded in the attack on the convoy.

The attack occurred on Wednesday in the East of Burkina Faso, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the mine Boungou, which is owned by canadian company semafo Inc.. The militants attacked the convoy of five buses carrying employees of the mine, which was accompanied by a military escort.

Prime Minister Christophe Dabir wrote Thursday on Twitter that Burkina Faso shocked by the news of the attack, and he sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

The ambush highlights the deteriorating situation security in Burkina Faso, which, according to observers, has increasingly become a haven for jihadists from neighbouring Mali and Niger.

The capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, was first exposed to extremist violence in January 2016. At least 30 people were killed after militants attacked a cafe popular among foreigners. Then in August 2017 18 people were killed in an attack on a Turkish restaurant in the capital.

The jihadists attacked churches in the North of the country, but also focused on foreign business interests. In January, during a night RAID on a mine near the border with Niger, was kidnapped a canadian citizen. His bullet-riddled body was found a day later.