The head of GNS told what the salary will reduce taxes
In the framework of the announced 2020 tax reform will address the issue of changes in tax rates on income of natural persons, the Chairman of the State tax service (STS), Sergei Varlamov, the press service of the Ministry.
“Everyone understands that the scale needs to be differentiated and low salaries of tax pressure should be reduced”, – he said.
According to him, there is now a clear list of taxes is to be reduced during tax reform. First and foremost we are talking about taxes on the wage Fund. He also stressed that the tax burden in Ukraine is average for the world, and the key issue is tax fairness.
“There are taxpayers who do not pay taxes. Therefore, the tax burden is concentrated only on law-abiding companies and citizens. And our task – to do so, to pay anything that will reduce the taxes”, – said the official.
We will remind, in December of Verlanov also said that next year the STS will reduce the number of scheduled inspections of entrepreneurs and enhance their quality.