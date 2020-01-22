The head of government promised to give private owners of state farm
Non-core assets of state-owned companies, which is the fruit of corruption,will be given to the private sector.
This was stated by Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk at a meeting with heads of state enterprises and state banks.
“The sale will improve the efficiency of public sector enterprises. Now such assets include stables, pig and others. They prevent companies from working, do not bring incomes and create preconditions for corruption. We eliminate these corruption risks“, – said the head of government.
Goncharuk promised the representatives of state enterprises, the Ministry of completes and finalizes proposals for the preparation of state orders to enterprises.
In addition, employees of the Ministry of economy should formulate proposals to revise the policy of remuneration of top managers and Supervisory boards of state corporations.
“Remuneration should be competitive and fair at the same time, “he said. Let’s remind, that such requirement to the government, said President Vladimir Zelensky, when I there was a speech about the resignation of the Cabinet.
In addition, the task Goncharuk received and the state property Fund.
“Stressed that the state property Fund should develop our ability to attract investment through the sale to private investors of those objects which are unprofitable and non-strategic for the country“, – said the head of the Cabinet.
The “Today” wrote that the residents of 124 of Ukrainian cities received bills reduced by 30% tariffs. The rates are revised in 15 regional centers: Vinnitsa, Lutsk, Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kropyvnyts’ke, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv.
This was possible because the price of gas on the market has declined, and the Cabinet has provided the local authorities with the mechanismto make adjustments in the payment.
For citizens to feel improvement very soon, the government has set itself the goal of lowering the interest rate on mortgage loans to 10-11% per annum. This was stated by Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk January 19 broadcast of “Real politics with Yevgeny Kiselyov” on TV channel “Ukraine is 24”.