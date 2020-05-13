The head of Mercedes in Formula 1 are concerned about the news of the conclusion of the contract of Vettel with Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel and Toto Wolff
Head 6-time Champions Formula 1 team Mercedes Toto Wolff admitted that the news that 4-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and his current employer, Ferrari decided to leave at the end of the season – is too important an event for the “Royal races” to ignore it.
“SEB is a great driver, personality and the gain for each Formula 1 team. From the point of view of the future we first and foremost want to Express my confidence in our current pilots Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri bottas to. We look forward to them. But of course Mercedes could not ignore the possible developments associated with the departure of Sebastian from “the Ferrari”, – quotes the words of wolf Planet F1.
In turn, Ferrari has not yet announced who will come to the place of the German. Among the most likely candidates called the pilot “the McLaren” Carlos Sainz and racer Renault Daniel Riccardo.
At the same time, no one can guarantee that 6-time and defending champion Lewis Hamilton will not change the cockpit “Mercedes” with “Ferrari”.
Such a scenario is likely and a concern for Wolff.
However, a couple of pilots Hamilton/Vettel may not in the future not to interest of the Austrian expert.