The head of RUSADA assessed the likelihood of missing the Olympics Russian athletes
Yuri Hanus
The head of the Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Hanus stated that estimates the likelihood of missing the Olympic games 2020 by the Russian athletes as real.
“What is going on in athletics right now, out of the ordinary. Suspended the activities of Russian Federatsii of track and field athletics (vfla) on the international level. Access of athletes to international competitions suspended. Violated the rights of our athletes. Vfla conference will be February 28, she had plenty of time to change something”, – quotes Hanusa
championat.com.
“I Pavel Kolobkov (Minister of sports of the Russian Federation – approx. LB.ua) said that we should not interfere in the activities of public organizations. But now an exceptional situation. Our athletes may not get to the Olympics is a real possibility,” – said the head of RUSADA.
We will remind, on December 9 last year, the Executive Committee of the world anti-doping Agency (WADA) has decided to remove Russia from major international competitions for four years over the manipulation of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.
The journalist was deprived of the status of compliance with the world anti-doping code. On 24 December General meeting of the members of RUSADA adopted the recommendations of the Supervisory Board of the Agency not to accept the decision of the Executive Committee of WADA.