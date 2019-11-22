The head of Serbia commented on the scandal with the Russian spy, taking money from the Serbian military (PHOTOS)

Serbian security information Agency is aware of the activities of the Russian intelligence officer, said at a press conference the President of Serbia Alexander Vucic. Thus he commented on the recent online video in which an employee of the main Directorate of the General staff of the armed forces of Russia gave the money to the Serbian military. The President of Serbia said that the incident will not affect the country’s relations with Russia, reports TASS.

Has given rise to the scandal video was published on YouTube on November 17. The reason the meeting between the two men, one of whom sends the other a large white package. At the end of the video shows that in the bag were money. Where the meeting took place, is unknown. In the caption to the video says that the video “an officer of the GRU Colonel George V. kleban pays his Serbian agent, a high-ranking official of Serbia”. Also clarifies that kleban worked at the Russian Embassy in Belgrade.

As said Alexander Vucic, the second captured on video a man was a Serbian Colonel in retirement. The Serbian President was named only by his initials Z. K., and noted that the retired Colonel was watching from 2012. The Serbian military, according to Mr Vucic, a few years in contact with the Russian scouts, and Croatian intelligence services, and was supposed to be an intermediary in the transfer of documents about the wars in Croatia

Who was shot circulated on the Internet a video is unclear. She filmed a meeting between the Russian and Serbian Lieutenant Colonel, according to the President of Serbia, took place in December last year. As said Alexander Vucic, the Serbian law enforcement to document the meeting failed because there was “a lot of people involved in controllike”.

Vucic said that Serbia has “a lot of times documented contact George Kleban with the staff of the army of Serbia” and “other intelligence”. About the employees of any of the intelligence services in question, the Serbian President said. When and where held other meetings of Russian Colonel, is also unknown. “Kleban shot 10 times with three agents, three times he handed over the money, we have full documentation,” – says the President of Serbia. He said that George kleban already left the country.

Aleksandar vučić stressed that Serbia “has a great relationship with Russia,” and his country “does not forget and will not forget Russia’s support in international Affairs and the army”, as President Putin had not been informed of the proposed meetings of Russian Colonel in Serbia. “I had only one question for Russian friends. Serbia is the only country that has not imposed sanctions against Russia, has never voted against Russia, does not threaten relations between Russia and Serbia. I simply asked “Why?” don’t see the logic in everything,” explained Vucic.

He added that on the territory of Serbia are the intelligence services of many countries who are trying “to influence the situation in the country”, collecting data about it. In this regard, Serbia has dramatically increased “measures of counter-intelligence protection”, and in the near future of the Serbian intelligence agencies will conduct several actions against employees of several intelligence agencies, the activities of which are against Serbia there is compelling data. “In the next days you will see targeted actions, which will be informed the public,” he said.

After you publish a video on YouTube of the Bulgarian journalist Hristo Grozev confirmed that the video was filmed by the Russian Lieutenant Colonel to establish his identity had allegedly helped the facial recognition software on Microsoft Azure. In his Twitter journalist has published several photos of George Kleban: two screenshots from the video, the other two frames of activities of the Russian Embassy.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin did not know about the incident with the participation of Russian Colonel, and the incident “still need to understand”. Official representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova believes that the publication of the video linked to is scheduled for December 4 in Sochi the presidents of Russia and Serbia. Zakharova called the video “provocative story”.

For the last time it was reported about detention of suspects of espionage in favor of Russia. At the end of October about the arrest of Russian spies declared in Poland and Bulgaria. And in March of this year, member of the Russian delegation accompanying the Minister of industry and trade of Russia Denis Manturov at the Prague meeting of the cooperation Committee, was denied entry to the Czech Republic “security reasons”. February 26 during the meeting in Stockholm have detained a man who worked in the field of high-tech industry of Sweden. It was suspected that he was recruited by a Russian intelligence agent working under diplomatic cover in Sweden.

In February 2019 the court in Estonia sentenced the major of Armed forces of Estonia Denis Matsevas to 15 years in prison, his father Peter Wolin received six years imprisonment. They were detained in September 2018 on suspicion of espionage in favor of the Main intelligence Directorate of Russia (GRU, now the Main administration of the General staff of the Armed forces of the Russian Federation).

According to investigators, 38-year-old Metsavan and 65-year-old Wolin worked for the GRU, collecting and passing on state secrets of Estonia, secret service and internal information. The major was engaged in espionage for more than ten years, during which time he received a reward in the amount of 20 thousand euros. His father used to do illegal activities for about five years, and its role in anti-state crimes were much less.

In Lithuania in late December, said the disclosure of the spy network and the suppression of the activities of a group of persons, which collected information on the instructions of Russian intelligence.

In Austria in November 2018, revealed the agent of an officer of the army, 30 years working for Russian intelligence. Since 1990-ies he received for his work remuneration for a total amount of 300 thousand euros.70-year-old Colonel passed on information about the Austrian air force, artillery systems, gave detailed characteristics of many high-ranking officers of the army, and sent information on the situation of migrants.