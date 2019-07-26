The head of STRATCOM U.S. General Haitana was accused of sexual harassment (PHOTO)

Loading...

Colonel of the Army (land forces) of the United States Katherine Splettstosser accused the head of Strategic command (STRATCOM) us armed forces General John Haitana of sexual harassment that took place two years ago. About it as transfers TASS, the pochette on Friday in its electronic version of the newspaper The New York Times.

The newspaper of the victim claims that the first such incident occurred after the profile of the forum in her room at the hotel California. Haten left alone with her, against the will of the women kissed her and hugged her. Similar cases happened several times in 2017.

In April of this year, the President of the United States Donald trump has nominated Hitena to the position of Vice Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) of the armed forces. According to the newspaper, the military carried out an inquiry to verify the authenticity of the victim, but in June decided not to refer the matter to the Tribunal.

During the inquiry it was established that Hatin and Splettstosser on duty were together in those cases when the alleged incidents took place. The study of text-messaging and email did not reveal evidence that would confirm the charges.

As informed sources of the newspaper, it is practically impossible to meet the head of STRATCOM with the subject occurred without the knowledge of his protection. However, none of the guards did not report about anything amiss. The victim explained to the publication that decided not to immediately report the behavior of your boss so as not to ruin his career. It is also hoped that the General will soon retire and the business will hesitate.

60-year-old Hatin and 51-year-old Splettstosser testified this week at a closed hearing of the Committee on armed services of the upper house of Congress, visnja newspaper. The hearing was devoted to the approval of the candidacy of the General Vice-Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff of the U.S. armed forces. –