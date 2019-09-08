The head of Tesla gave a sparkling joke about the name of the new electric cars Porsche
The head of Tesla Elon Musk commented ironically on the name of the new electric cars Porsche Taycan. One of the modifications of this model has traditionally been called the Turbo, although no turbines in an electric car there.
It is reported by the Chronicles.info with reference on Twitter Elon musk.
“Turbo electric car? This word means not what you may think,” he wrote. In addition, the head of Tesla announced that next week their hand on the “nürburgring” try the electric car Tesla Model S. it is Not excluded that the model will try to beat a new record Northern loop “Nurburgring” among four-door electric car, which belongs to Taycan. The car was able to overcome 20,6 km stretch of 7:42. Driving Taycan was test driver of the Porsche Lars Kern.
The absolute record of the Northern loop “Nurburgring” of all electric vehicles owned Volkswagen racing ID. R. Under the control of French driver Romain Dumas car has German track in 6 minutes and 5,336 seconds.