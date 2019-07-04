The head of the Alpina told why BMW was banned to make a powerful i8
The head spoke Alpina why the Bavarian company against the advent of high-performance i8.
Head tuning Studio in an interview to foreign publications have reported that BMW had forbidden him to work on a more powerful version of the i8 hybrid, as it is against “eco-philosophy” sub-brand i.
Engineers have built a prototype of a supercar with “turboservice” and even began to test it. According to Andreas Bovensiepen, experts tuning Studio has perfected the rear subframe to install a four cylinder turbo. As a result of improvements the total capacity of the hybrid unit i8 amounted to 460 horsepower which is 100 HP more than the stock model.
However, the leadership of the BMW did not appreciate the result, as it did not meet the “green” ideology of the brand. In addition, high-performance coupe could supplant the M-unit.
The standard coupe and Roadster and the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid setup based on the three-cylinder turbo engine of 374 HP and 570 Nm of torque. Such “filling” hybrid can accelerate from zero to “hundred” for 4.4 seconds.