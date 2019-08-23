The head of the American retailer resigned because of an affair with a secret ‘agent of the Kremlin’ Marie Boutin (PHOTO)

Loading...

The founder of the American online retailer Overstock’s Patrick Byrne has resigned from his post as Executive Director amid disclosures that he spoke and subsequently entered into a close relationship with a Russian woman Marie Boutin, who in April was sentenced to prison for working as noagenda in the interests of Moscow. This writes The New York Times.

In the letter, which was addressed to the shareholders of the company, Byrne explained his decision by the fact that his presence at the helm Overstock may adversely affect the operations of the retailer and complicate all kinds of business relations. “I’m in the unfortunate position of having to dissolve the business relationship with Overstock as a company CEO, and member of the Board of Directors,” wrote the businessman.

Last week, the press service of Overstock issued a statement in which he told about the relations of Byrne with Butynol in the period from 2015 to 2018. It followed the publication of journalist Sarah Carter, who claimed that Byrne helped law enforcement officials in the investigation of Russian interference in presidential elections in 2016.

After that, Sam Byrne gave an interview in which confirmed this information and said that he “still loves” Butino. In turn, the lawyer of the Russians Robert Driscoll confirmed that between his client and Byrne was a romantic relationship.

According to The New York Times, Butina and Byrne met in July 2015 at the libertarian conference in Las Vegas. Subsequently, they started an affair. Thus, as Byrne said in the FBI interview, during their visits Butina increasingly touched upon the subject the opportunity to meet with candidates for U.S. President, particularly Hillary Clinton, Donald trump, senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. This, according to lover, the Russians, alarmed him.

30-year-old Maria Butunoi was charged with participating in a conspiracy with the purpose of acting in favor of a foreign state on the territory of the United States. Us intelligence agencies claimed that she did the same activity without being registered with the Ministry of justice agent of a foreign state.

Butina was arrested in Washington July 15, 2018 on the eve of the meeting of the presidents of Russia and USA Vladimir Putin and Donald trump in Helsinki. Moscow described allegations against Butynol as trumped-up and demanded her release from custody.

A native of Barnaul Maria Butina came to the US to study. She got in the spring of 2018 master’s degree in one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education Washington – the American University where he studied international relations.

U.S. prosecutors argued that a person of Butina allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy, is a “Russian official”. Under this designation is hidden, as suggested, the former Senator Alexander Torshin, who’s assistant a few years were Butina.

Later Torshin held the position of Chairman of the Central Bank, and in late November, has resigned. His dismissal coincided with the emergence in the media that former protege Torshin willing to testify in a us court.

About Mary Butina known that she grew up in a family entrepreneur, and she owned a family furniture stores. At the age of 22, she sold six of them and moved to Moscow, where he was one of the originators of the public organization “Right to arms”, which for several years was the head, and then was a member of its Board.

As Torshin, Butina is a life member of the National rifle Association (NSA) of the United States. She began to have contact in this organization in 2013 and has accepted in Moscow delegation. Starting in 2014, they Torshin participated in several activities of the NSA, including its congresses.

American investigators believe that Butynol had a lot of connections with the Russian government and the FSB, as well as with an unnamed oligarchs. In her e-mail correspondence refers to “the known Russian businessman with close ties with the presidential administration of Russia”. Forbes estimated his fortune at $ 1.2 billion. He often travels to the United States. Butina was referred to in correspondence as “sponsor”. Note that Forbes mentioned a few of the billionaires in this state, but among them, in particular, there are Boris Rotenberg (one of the brothers, who was a friend of his youth, with Vladimir Putin).

On the eve of his first visit to the US in late 2014 Butina exchanged a series of SMS with another wealthy Russian businessman, discussing the cost of your trip and planned a meeting with designated “sponsor”.

According to the Prosecutor, this means that Butina was in graduate school at American University in Washington with the help of others, clearly to cover, and at the same time, “continued to work for the Russian government.”

With the help of political strategist Paul Erickson, with whom Butina began to cohabit, it started in the USA a wide circle of acquaintances. Erickson also paid for her studies. The Russian interested persons who are able to influence the political life of America. Before the American presidential elections in 2016, interference in which accused Russia, Butina communicated with the Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker.

Later in Las Vegas Butina asked the then candidate for US President Donald trump, will he seek to improve deteriorating relations with Russia if elected. Trump responded in the affirmative.

During this activity, a young Russian woman and 56-year-old American began to live together, but according to prosecutors, these relationships Butina considered just as part of the job. So, in the papers, the FBI, the Russian woman complains that she has to live with Erickson, and “scorn the further cohabitation with him”.

Earlier, the prosecutors had even put forward the version that Butina used sex as a kind of “weapons”, achieving the promotion to its goal. She allegedly once offered an intimate connection to another person in exchange for a place in the lobbying organization, said attorney General Eric Kenerson.

However, the protection of Butynol argued that the proposals of sex from Butinai wore a playful nature and was the usual flirting. In court papers, the lawyers also called Butina naive student who told friends about the need to improve relations between Russia and the United States, however, it is not going to promote this idea covertly on behalf of the Russian officials.

Butina she eventually admitted that was a secret “agent of the Kremlin” and tried to ingratiate himself to the American politicians.

26 April 2019 Mary Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison. In June, she reduced the sentence for ten days. Initially, the Russian woman was supposed to be released on 5 November. Now her release date is 25 Oct, says RBC.