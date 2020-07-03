The head of the “Bavaria” explained why the Bavarians never asked Klopp to lead a team
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (left) and former coach of the “Bavaria” Niko Kovac
Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Bavaria” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told why they never made the offer to lead the team to the head coach “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp.
Earlier in the Bundesliga he has worked and won with Borussia Dortmund.
“Whenever we were looking for a new coach, Jurgen Klopp has already signed a contract with someone else – quoted Rummenigge “Sport-Express”. But do not forget: in the last few years we had the best specialists, Jupp Heynckes, PEP Guardiola, Louis van Gaal and now Hansi flick. When looking for a coach, should be the right time. I always knew that jürgen is one of the 3-4 best specialists in Europe.
I was happy for him when he won the Champions League last season. Now I’m glad for his victory in the Premier League. But I still remember how during our Banquet last season my partner, Peter Moore said: “Winning in the EPL is actually more important to them than winning the Champions League, because they waited 30 years. I couldn’t believe it. Jurgen Klopp is a great coach and man, he does not look down on others and tells everyone what he’s a terrific guy. He is, but does not emphasize it.”